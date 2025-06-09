Flying Fijians urged to play with heart

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

The Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, has sent a strong message of support to the Flying Fijians as they prepare to face France.

Vosarogo reminded the players that every time they step onto the field, they represent far more than a rugby team; they carry the pride and belief of an entire nation.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the squad and the challenge of meeting top-tier opponents, but said the team has repeatedly proven that they belong on the world stage.

Vosarogo encouraged the players to draw strength from the support of families, children and elders across the country who will be backing them.

The Flying Fijians take on France with the aim of producing another inspired performance.

