Flying Fijians to return tomorrow

The Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board is excited about the return of our Fiji Water Flying Fijians from the Rugby World Cup.

The whole nation is looking forward to welcoming our heroes back home.

Interim chair, Peter Mazey, says the team has been on a long and tough journey preparing for the World Cup and competing in the tournament.

“They made us all very very proud, I’m so proud to be associated with them, to watch every single game they play and how they play”

He adds the players really need a break and some time with their families.

Mazey also says the whole country is proud of the dedication and hard work the players have put in before and during the tournament.

He believes that the Flying Fijians have shown the world that Fijian rugby has become a strong force and will continue to improve in the future.

The FRU also thanks its partners, team sponsors, and fans who have rallied behind the team from the beginning.

The team is expected to arrive in the country tomorrow.