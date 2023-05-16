Flying Fijians to play France in RWC warm-up

[Source: FRU Administrator Mr. Simione Valenitabua on the right with Dr. Serge Simon, Vice President of the FFR/ FRU]]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will play France in a Rugby World Cup warm-up.

This has been confirmed today by the Fiji Rugby Union in a statement.

FRU Administrator Simione Valenitabua is currently in France and has successfully negotiated with the French Federation of Rugby for the Flying Fijians to play the French on August 19.

French rugby will be covering all expenses of the tour from Nadi to France leading up to the RWC.

Valenitabua will be in England this week to try and secure another World Cup warm-up with the English at Twickenham in August 26.