Flying Fijians still going to RWC

If Fiji Rugby is going to be temporarily suspended by World Rugby today, it will not affect the respective national teams’ participation in World Rugby-sanctioned tournaments.

This is the confirmation from Sale Sorovaki who is the Acting FRU Administrator as Simione Valenitabua is in France with the Fiji 7s and Fijiana 7s.

World Rugby is expected to release a statement today regarding Fiji’s situation and what steps the sport’s international governing body is taking after the recent developments at Rugby House.

Article continues after advertisement

Sorovaki believes the sanction against Fiji will just be temporary.

“We are adamant it won’t come to that we’re just losing our seat in the Council for the time being but we’re still able to participate in the World Cup and all World Rugby-sanctioned tournaments.”

Sorovaki also says World Rugby has set out some requirements that need to be taken care of first.

“It’s something that they’ve(World Rugby) advised so we can you know put a Board together and take us into an SGM in two months or in the future.”

Meanwhile, in January 2014 the then-International Rugby Board suspended all its financial support to the FRU because of concerns over the union’s financial reporting, administration, and governance.