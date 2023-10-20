Flying Fijians proud of fans continuous support

Fiji Water Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu says the team was surprised with the supporters that showed up at the Nadi International Airport last night.

Despite their Rugby World Cup quarter-final exit, the side was impressive in their inspirational outing.

Nayacalevu expresses the team’s astonishment at the heartfelt reception, describing the exhilarating sight of fans waving Fiji flags as a moment that filled them with unparalleled pride.

“No, we didn’t expect anything like that. I was shocked when I came out and saw that many people outside my heart filled with joy and I’m grateful for that.”

The captain also took a moment to extend his gratitude to the dedicated supporters who sacrificed their sleep and got up early to witness their beloved team’s journey.

Half-back, Simione Kuruvoli, proudly acknowledges the collective effort that led to the team’s impactful performance at the RWC.

Kuruvoli says that also being given the responsibility of kicking was something he embraced.

“It’s not a new feeling, I’ve been kicking since high school. I was given the kicking duties against Australia. I was a bit nervous, but I just trusted instinct.”

Emotions ran high for Flying Fijians wing Selestino Ravuataumada, who confesses that he was taken aback by the reception at the airport.

Reflecting on the intense competition, Ravuataumada emphasizes the team’s unwavering commitment and effort throughout the tournament.

“We left everything out there. We were so happy that even though we didn’t make it to the semis, at least we made Fiji proud as a small nation.”

Last night, the team was treated to a traditional welcome ceremony and an exquisite dinner, hosted by the Tanoa International Hotel Nadi.

Meanwhile in the Rugby World Cup semifinals this weekend, New Zealand will face Argentina tomorrow at 7am while defending champions South Africa clashes with England on Sunday also at 7am.