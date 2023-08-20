Final will be like a game of cards: QVS assistant coach

In anticipation of the Under-18 finals of the Vodafone Super Deans competition, Queen Victoria School is gearing up for a demanding match against Natabua High School.

Captain Josese Tawake has left no room for doubt, asserting the team’s resolute commitment to clinching victory and their unwavering persistence in pursuing their objective.

With their last triumph in the Deans competition dating back to 2019, Queen Victoria School is fervently motivated to reclaim the national trophy and restore it to Matavatucou.

Assistant Coach Epeli Kalou has highlighted the strategic significance of maintaining confidentiality in their game plan, likening it to a game of cards where keeping their strategies concealed is paramount.

‘It’s like a game of cards, we’d like to keep our trumps close to our chest and I guess bearing any injuries, we’d like to maintain our same line-up.’

The current edition of the Vodafone Super Deans competition will witness the culmination of efforts from seven teams hailing from the Eastern zone as they vie for supremacy in the finals.

In the Under-15 category, Ratu Kadavulevu School is set to engage in a contest against Marist Brothers High School. Meanwhile, RKS’s Under-16 and Under-19 teams will face their counterparts from neighbouring institution Queen Victoria School, while their Under-17 team is poised for a clash with Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School.

The ultimate showdown is scheduled for Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. Enthusiasts can catch the excitement of all these matches as they unfold, broadcast LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.