Fijiana XV squad for World Cup named

Vodafone Fijiana XV speedster and 2024 Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s rookie of the year Atelaite Buna has been dropped while four players from the Fijiana 7s program make the cut for the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

The quartet; Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Mere Vocevoce, Kelera Yani, and Verenaisi Ditavutu joined the 15s camp for USA test and have impressed Head Coach Ioan Cunningham enough to secure their spots once again.

Vani Arei, and Luisa Tisolo have also been dropped from the squad.

The team will be led by captain Alfreda Fisher Maria.

She is supported by a core of senior players who competed in the last World Cup, including Karalaini Naisewa, Vika Matarugu, Bulou Vasuturaga, Keleni Marawa, Asinate Serevi, Rusila Nagasau, Sulita Waisega, Kolora Rosi Lomani, Ema Adivitaloga, and Alowesi Nakoci.

The squad also welcomes several promising debutants, such as Carletta Yee, Selai Grace Naliva, and Michella’e Brigid Stolz alongside two sets of sisters, Keleni Marawa and Karalaini Naisewa, and Adi Salaseini “Sala” Railumu and Setaita Railumu.

Another standout story is Adi Salote Caginitoba Nailolo, who earned her spot directly from the new women’s competition, Na Soko, making a remarkable leap straight to the World Cup stage.

Cunningham explained that the selection process focused on finding the right balance of experience and youth to match the speed, physicality, and intensity of the top-ranked teams they will face.

He also adds that Salanieta “Nabuli” was not considered for selection due to disciplinary reasons.

The Fijiana 15s squad is set to depart for England next Wednesday with their first Rugby World Cup match scheduled against Canada on the 23rd of the month.

