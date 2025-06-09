Fijiana XV shifts focus to USA tests

file photo - Fijiana XV

The Fijiana XV side will be heading down to the United States of America next week to participate in a two-test series in preparation for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England later this year.

After successfully defending their title in the Oceania Rugby Women’s XV Challenge at Lawaqa Park over the weekend, the side now shifts their focus to their USA tour.

Captain Alfreda Fisher says while they are happy to defend their title on home soil, time for celebration is over as they head back to their drawing board.

“It’s been an honor defending our title on home soil. A big vinaka vakalevu to the girls. We now look forward to the USA match, which will be great preparation for the World Cup.”

The side will play against the hosts at Washington, DC.

Meanwhile, Fiji is in Pool B alongside Canada, Scotland, and Wales.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup is scheduled to be held between August 22nd and September 27th in England.

