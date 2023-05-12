Fijiana, Ireland and GB after fourth spot

[ Source: Fiji World Rugby Sevens]

Three teams including the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s are after the last automatic qualification spot for the Paris Olympic Games next year.

At the moment, the top four teams in the Women’s World Series are Australia, New Zealand, USA and France.

However, France has already qualified since they’re hosting the Olympics which leaves the fourth spot open for the fifth, sixth and seventh ranked teams including Ireland, Fiji and Great Britain.

Ireland has 64 points followed by Fiji with 62 and Great Britain on 60.

If Ireland finish ahead of both Fiji and Great Britain this weekend, they will secure the final Paris 2024 spot.

For Fiji to claim qualification, they need to finish one place higher than Great Britain and two places ahead of Ireland

Great Britain need to finish two places higher than Fiji and three above Ireland to book their ticket to Paris next July.

The Fijiana opens their Toulouse 7s campaign against Spain at 8 tonight followed by Japan at 1:30am tomorrow.

Their last match tomorrow is at 7:37pm against Great Britain.

The men’s side faces USA at 12:57am tomorrow and South Africa at 7:03am before taking on France at 12:11am on Sunday.