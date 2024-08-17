Fijiana gear up for crucial matches

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fijiana 15s are gearing up for an exciting and historic series of international matches, crucial to provide the team with valuable game time and a perfect platform to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

This, as they prepare for the upcoming WXV 3 tournament in Dubai later this year.

The Fijiana 15s team for the first time in history, will go head-to-head with Scotland Women on Sunday, 15th of next month.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:45 am (FJT) at the Hive Stadium.

Coach Mosese Rauluni says these two matches will be vital for preparations towards the WXV3 in Dubai.

“The big focus is Scotland in the first game but the main focus of all is to win the WXV3 and it’s great to go against a tough team like Scotland who are in the Women’s Six Nations and Netherlands who is an up-and-coming nation.”

Following this, they will embark on another groundbreaking journey as they travel to the Netherlands for their first-ever match against the Orange Ladies.

This highly anticipated fixture will take place on the 19th September of next month at the NRCA Stadium in Amsterdam.

“These test matches allow us an opportunity to head into WXV3 game ready. The squad has added a number of Women’s HPU players to the extended squad as we build to these test matches. Scotland finished 4th in the 6 Nations earlier this year and won WXV2 in 2023, we look forward to testing ourselves against them. Netherlands have qualified for WXV3 and are vying for a RWC place, they will offer a different style of rugby which is critical for our RWC 2025 preparations.”

The Vodafone Fijiana XV will face tough competition at WXV3 with matches against Hong Kong China, Samoa, and Spain.

The WXV3 tournament kicks off on the 27th of next month.