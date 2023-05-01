Fijiana Drua to face Reds in final

[File Photo]

The Fijiana Drua will be battling the Reds in the Super W final.

This was after their edgy 23-20 win over Brumbies.

Vani Arei, the former Melbourne Rebels player admitted that they will need to work harder ahead of their final game clash.

“In the team, we won’t look down on them, we will step up on our preparation for next week.”

The Fijiana Drua will take on the Queensland Reds this week and you can watch it live on FBC Sports HD Channel.