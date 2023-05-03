Fijiana Drua all set for final

[Source: FRU/ Facebook]

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Coach Inoke Male says the team is doing great despite the recent challenges.

Two weeks ago the team was fed by the Brisbane Fijian community after being shut out of the restaurant where they normally get their meals due to some poor communication.

Male adds the players’ flight into the country last week to see their families lifted their spirits ahead of the semi-final against the Waratahs.

Fijiana Drua Head Coach, Inoke Male.

The former national number eight says he has identified a few areas of concern following their previous loss to the Reds.

“I think we’ll have to lift up our defence especially, especially trying to close the warm down and I think we just have to tighten our defence this week.”

Due to the frequent travel, Male feels that the players will need to settle in before defending the Super W title.

They will be having a training session this afternoon before the match day 23 for the final will be announced.

The Fijiana Drua will face the Queensland Reds at 6.45 pm at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.