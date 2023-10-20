Fijiana anticipates strong Spain outfit

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Despite recording a 11-try win against Colombia last week, the Fijiana team captain is anticipating their encounter against Spain tomorrow to be much tougher.

Sereima Leweniqila says they have been following Spain and have noted how strong and physical their opponent are.

Leweniqila says Spain who is ranked higher than Fiji will be out on their best on game day.

“There are two teams that we are going against. They are both ranked higher than us, so we’re expecting a very tough game. They are fit, physical as well, so we will be expecting a lot of them to man up in the front as well.

So we are expecting a very tough game.

Leweniqila says it will all come down to who will want it more.

She adds it will be a good and challenging game with who will execute their set play well.

The Fijiana will be facing Spain at 3.30am tomorrow.