Fijiana and Wallaroos Test live on TV

The Fijiana 15s and Australia Test match next weekend in Sydney will air live and exclusively on the FBC Sports HD channel.

Fijiana head coach Inoke Male is expected to name his squad tomorrow for the match, which will be played at 7 p.m.

Majority of the victorious Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua players are expected to make the Fijiana 15s squad for the Test against Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

The Test will be a curtain-raiser to the Waratahs and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash next Saturday.

Yesterday, the Wallaroos named their squad, which included two new Fijian players.

17-year-old Laiema Bosenavulagi and 20-year-old Tabua Tuinakauvadra have joined the 32-member squad along with Sera Naiqama.

Bosenavulagi plays for the Melbourne Rebels, while Tuinakauvadra featured for the Brumbies this year in Super W.