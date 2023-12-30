Fijian words inspire Togiatama

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hooker Zuriel Togiatama is always inspired by hearing some Fijian words from the fans when they play in Suva or Lautoka.

Words like ‘samuta’ or ‘coba’ often pushes Togiatama to go all out on the field.

The second of six siblings from Niue with maternal links to Bua is looking forward to the new season.

He says having his family and loved ones watching him play in Fiji is priceless.

Togiatama says Fijian fans are special to him because of the energy and obviously the hype.

“The reactions you get, every carry, boom…boom, coba-far out I’m hearing all these Fijian words and I get goosebumps, massively, massively, especially when I hear words like samuta, when I hear that I really want to get someone.”

The Drua will play seven Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific home games next year with five in Lautoka and two in Suva.

All home game tickets are now available online.

The Drua faces Blues in Auckland on February 24 in their first match.