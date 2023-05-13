Fijian Warriors win Pacific Challenge

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fijian Warriors has won the World Rugby Pacific Challenge in Apia Park, Samoa.

The side hammered Tonga 73-25 in their final match today.

They scored five tries to one in the first half to lead 38-18 at the break.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijian Drua development player Motikai Murray got a double while forward Vilikesa Nairai, Tevita Sabola and Paul Dolokoto also registered their names on the score sheet in the first spell.

They scored a further five tries in the second half to seal the big win.