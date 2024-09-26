Fijian Drua and FNU Team Up for Exciting Open Day Event

[Photo: Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has announced a new partnership with Fiji National University for their Open Day event, set to take place on October 4-5 at FNU’s Nasinu Campus.

The event promises a weekend of interaction and engagement between students, families, and some of Fiji’s top rugby stars.

Fijian Drua General Manager Commercial, Shane Hussein, expressed excitement about the collaboration.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fiji National University for their Open Day. This collaboration underscores our commitment to nurturing local talent and promoting the synergy between education and sport. Our players are eager to engage with the community, share their stories, and inspire the next generation.”

The event will feature Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans and Strength and Conditioning Coach Naca Cawanibuka as guest speakers on the first day, where they will share their professional experiences.

Joining them will be Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s Player of the Year, Vani Arei, alongside Drua Men’s stars Mesake Doge and Philip Baselala.

On the final day, rugby enthusiasts can meet returning Drua star Joe Tamani, along with Vilive Miramira and Motikiai Murray.

Throughout the two-day event, players will be present at the Open Day Village, mingling with visitors and offering students and their families a unique opportunity to connect with some of Fiji’s finest rugby talent.

The event promises to be a dynamic experience, combining education with sports to inspire and motivate future generations.