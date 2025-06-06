Fiji U20 on the brink of Oceania title

Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

The SportsWorld Fiji U20 side is just one step away from being back-to-back champions of the 2025 Oceania Rugby U20 Challenge after an impressive start to the tournament.

With two bonus-point wins from their opening two matches, Fiji sits comfortably at the top of the table with 10 points and a massive points difference of +56.

In their first two games, Fiji defeated Canada and Tonga, securing maximum points in both matches. The tournament uses a single round-robin format, meaning each team plays three games, and there are no playoffs.

Article continues after advertisement

The team with the most points at the end is declared the winner.

In the final round tomorrow, Fiji will face Samoa, while Canada takes on Tonga. If Fiji wins or draws, they will win the title. Even if they lose, their strong points difference makes it very difficult for the other teams to catch up.

Samoa and Canada both still have a mathematical chance to win the tournament. Samoa has 5 points and Canada has 6, but they would need big wins in the final round, and Fiji would have to lose heavily, for either of them to overtake the leaders.

Both games will air live and exclusively on FBC Sports at 2 pm and 4 pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.