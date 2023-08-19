Fiji suffer 34-17 defeat in Nantes showdown

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians faced a 34-17 defeat against France in Nantes.

The Stade De La Beaujoire hosted 32,583 fans who were treated to an impressive performance by the French team.

This loss marked Fiji’s first under the coaching of Simon Raiwalui.

Notably, when these two teams clashed in 2018, Fiji triumphed over France with a 21-14 scoreline.

Despite France making 13 changes to their lineup, they showcased their depth and skill in today’s match.

Early in the game, fullback Melvin Jaminet secured two consecutive penalties, establishing a 6-0 lead for the hosts.

Fiji faced challenges with offside and breakdown issues, conceding multiple penalties, and Jaminet’s third penalty pushed the French lead to 9-0.

Flyhalf Caleb Muntz managed to put Fiji on the scoreboard with a penalty kick.

In the 28th minute, hooker Peato Mauvaka sealed a team try for France, capitalizing on a linebreak.

Meli Derenalagi, who suffered a shoulder injury, was replaced by Albert Tuisue before halftime. Tevita Ikanivere’s converted try followed the exceptional forward play.

France’s Uni Antonio powered through Fiji’s defense for their second try after capitalizing on Fijian indiscipline.

Number eight Viliame Mata stood out for Fiji with strong carries and defense.

At halftime, France led 21-10.

The second half began favourably for the hosts, with inside center Jonathan Danty securing his second turnover penalty. Jaminet added three more points to the French tally.

Fiji’s captain, Semi Radradra, narrowed the gap with a converted try, showcasing impressive continuity by the forwards near the French try line.

However, a momentum shift was interrupted as veteran France loose forward Sekou Macalou intercepted a pass from Frank Lomani and scored untouched.

Jaminet extended France’s lead to 34-17 with yet another penalty.

Looking ahead, Fiji is set to face England at Twickenham in the upcoming weekend.