Fiji Blue after historic three-peat at Coral Coast 7s

[file photo]

Reigning champions Fiji Blue have confirmed their return to the 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s, with the powerhouse side gunning for a historic three-peat at one of the world’s premier sevens tournaments.

Fiji Blue have been the undisputed force of the past two editions, thrilling crowds with their trademark discipline, precision, and the unmistakable Fijian flair that has become their identity.

Under the leadership of Fiji 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau, the defending champions enter January’s showdown as firm favorites but with a massive target on their backs.

Article continues after advertisement

The 2026 men’s division will be the most competitive in the tournament’s history, expanding to 24 teams.

Fourteen of these sides will travel from overseas, featuring a mix of national 7s programmes and elite invitational teams eager to test themselves against Fiji’s best.

Tournament Founding Chairman Jay Whyte says Fiji Blue’s return raises the bar for every team in the draw.

“Fiji Blue are the benchmark. Having Osea our 2024 tournament ambassador and the national head coach lead his side in pursuit of a three-peat lifts the entire tournament. With the incredible depth of local and international teams, they’ll need to be at their absolute best to defend their title. It’s going to be world-class.”

Kolinisau, who lifted Fiji to Olympic gold as a player and now leads the national program, says his side is embracing the pressure.

“We know the target is on our backs, but that’s what makes this tournament special. With so many strong teams coming in from overseas, the level will be very high. The boys are motivated, focused, and ready to represent Fiji with pride as we chase the three-peat.”

Whyte added that the expanded field is proof of the Coral Coast 7s’ rising global profile.

“Twenty-four teams, fourteen from overseas, and FJ$50k on the line this speaks volumes about the international appeal of this tournament. Teams want to be here, and fans can expect the best sevens action anywhere in the world.”

The countdown to January 2026 has begun, with fans expecting three days of electrifying rugby, fierce cross-border rivalries, and pure Fijian entertainment as Fiji Blue returns to defend its crown and attempt to etch its name into Coral Coast 7s history forever.

The Coral Coast 7s starts on the 15th to the 17th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.