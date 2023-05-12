Errors cost Drua crucial game

[Source: Super Rugby Pacific]

An error riddled Swire Shipping Fijian Drua outfit were outclassed in Perth, losing 34-14 to the Western Force in round 12 of the Super Rugby Pacific.

A match crucial for both teams went down to the wire but it was the Force that was more hungry for the win, working hard until the final whistle.

Force had the start they needed with Fijian speedster Manasa Mataele putting them in front with a try at the corner which was later backed up with their second to Folau Fainga’a in the 9th minute.

The Drua finally hit back five minutes after with co-captain and hooker Tevita Ikanivere leading the charge.

They spread the ball wide and winger Eroni Sau used his fancy footwork to escape to the tryline.

Scrumhalf Frank Lomani nailed the conversion as they trailed 7-12.

The Drua had some close calls with Ikanivere again charging through but the referee had to call back play due to a dangerous tackle seconds before.

Still with possession, the Drua from five meters out, made some good carries and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta bulldozed over for their second try.

The referee had initially ruled that it was held-up but a review from the Television Match Official showed otherwise, overturning the original decision.

The Drua’s handling was not at its best as they handed possession to the homeside who capitalized on an offside call against Meli Derenalagi.

Max Burey didn’t miss as the Force led 15-14 at the break.

It was a similar start for the Force in the second spell, finding the tryline just two minutes in, through Jeremy Williams.

Simple errors hurt the Drua as they continued to hand over possession to the hosts.

In the final 30 minutes of the match the Drua’s handling errors piled up as the hosts from a line-out drive managed to further their lead as Fainga’a got his double.

The Drua just didn’t seem to have any answers at all, as the Force continued to apply pressure and eventually got through for their bonus point try.