England beats All Blacks at home

England claimed their first home win over New Zealand since 2012, beating the All Blacks 33-19 in a fast-paced Quilter Nations Series match at Allianz Stadium this morning.

England last beat New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals, with their previous home win dating back to 2012.

New Zealand looked in control early, with tries to Leicester Fainga’anuku and Codie Taylor giving them a 12-0 lead from their first two real entries into the England 22.

England hit back through Ollie Lawrence in the 22nd minute, before George Ford kept them in touch with two well-timed drop goals just before halftime, cutting the margin to one point.

England took charge in the second spell.

Sam Underhill and Fraser Dingwall crossed to push the home side ahead, although Will Jordan kept the All Blacks in the contest after Ben Earl was sent to the bin.

Ford settled England again with a penalty in the 75th minute for a 28-19 lead, before Tom Roebuck sealed the result with a sharp finish two minutes later, set up by neat footwork from Henry Pollock.

The All Blacks, who also had Codie Taylor yellow-carded early in the second half, entered the match with 36 wins from the past 44 meetings over 120 years.

But England’s effort ended their visitors’ push for a Home Nations Grand Slam and delivered the hosts their 10th straight victory.

