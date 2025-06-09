Early tries give France win over Flying Fijians in Bordeaux

[Photo Credit: Six Nations Rugby]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians fell 34–21 to France this morning, undone by a slow start that left them chasing the match at Matmut Atlantique Stadium in France.

France struck three times in the opening 20 minutes through Nicolas Depoortere, Julien Marchand, and Charles Ollivon, with Thomas Ramos converting all attempts for a 21–0 lead.

Selestino Ravutaumada was also sent off with a yellow card for a head contact in a tackle.

Fiji eventually settled and hit back through Kalaveti Ravouvou in the 28th minute, before Selestino Ravutaumada finished strongly just before halftime. Simi Kuruvoli nailed both conversions to pull the visitors to 21–14 at the break.

Momentum swung Fiji’s way early in the second spell when Jiuta Wainiqolo finished a sharp counter-attack to level the scores at 21–21.

But that was as close as Fiji came. France tightened their structure and pushed ahead through two penalties from Ramos as the visitors struggled to escape their own half.

The hosts then sealed the match in the 71st minute when Depoortere crossed for his second try, extending the lead to 34–21.

Fiji showed plenty of fight after recovering from a shaky opening, but the early damage proved decisive as France closed out the match with greater control and composure.

