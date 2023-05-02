Drua works hard on scrum

[Source: Fijiana Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach, Mick Byrne, believes they will have to maintain high energy throughout their upcoming game in order to defeat the strong Hurricane outfit.

Byrne says this is something they are working on, as he has noticed players losing energy before the game ends.

“Honestly, we focused a lot on our scrums today and we put a lot of the pressure on the boys today and like I said we trained well today hard and we scrummed today.”

He says they will be alert in their game against the Hurricanes, who play a fast-paced game.

The Irish national is confident there will be a great turnout in Suva to back up the team.

The Fijian Drua will battle the Hurricanes at 2.05 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the live coverage on FBC Sports HD Channel.