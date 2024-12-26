Drua stars urge safe and joyful festive season

Simi Kuruvoli

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Simi Kuruvoli is encouraging Fijians to enjoy the holiday season responsibly and to spend quality time with their families.

He is not alone in advocating caution, as several Drua players have highlighted the importance of vigilance, particularly during a period when accidents tend to increase.

Hooker Mesulame Dolokoto echoed Kuruvoli’s sentiments, wishing everyone a joyful holiday and a Happy New Year.

Meanwhile, Kemu Valetini is urging drivers to avoid drinking and driving, emphasizing the need to prioritize safety throughout the festive season.

The Drua team has collectively called on the public to cherish time with their loved ones, especially with families reuniting and visitors arriving from abroad.