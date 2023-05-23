Drua rides with MG

[Source: Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be transported by popular car brand MG for the next three years in Fiji.

A new partnership was announced today by the Super Rugby Pacific franchise and MG’s distributor, Palas Group.

10 MG vehicles will be given to the Drua under the terms of the three-year partnership.

Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans says they’re proud to welcome the Palas Group into their family.

Evans says they look forward to showcasing the MG brand proudly, from displaying vehicles at their matches to creating unique carpool conversation videos on its digital channels for increased fan engagement.

Palas Group Executive Director, Prakash Pala says the sponsorship is a first for them and highlights its commitment to the Fiji market.

He adds the Fijian Drua is our country’s most exciting sports brand and they share the same passion as fans.

Meanwhile, the Drua faces Moana Pasifika on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka for their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash. You can watch the game LIVE on the FBC Sports channel at 2:05pm.