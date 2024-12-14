Drua hunts for local talent

Glen Jackson

Drua Coach Glen Jackson says the primary purpose of the Sun Bell Drua 10s tournament was to scout emerging talent.

He says the tournament is also a good exposure for the Drua development players who are still learning and proving their worth.

“The whole reason why we are having this tournament is to try and spot some talents, young Kalioni, who was the lock for the winning team, played 7s in Lautoka three weeks ago, and I thought he was brilliant. Joweli, unfortunately, broke his arm but showed some great glimpses.”

Jackson also spoke about the importance of the tournament for the Drua development squad, providing valuable game time to young players who are often limited to rigorous training sessions.

“It’s good for our development boys because they do a lot of training and don’t get the opportunity to play. Some good young boys showed up and performed in the right places.”

With the tournament’s success, it’s clear the Fijian Drua program is on the right track, as the team continues to build and nurture the next generation of rugby stars.