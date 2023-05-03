Drua hopes to turn things around

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hooker, Tevita Ikanivere is confident there will be a thrilling showdown on Saturday against the Hurricanes in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The former Fiji Under-20 captain says lessons have been learned from their battle against the Blues last week.

He says they will work on it before they take on the Hurricanes.

Article continues after advertisement

“When we got the ball back, we wanted to score in every line break in the first half, also in the second half we just didn’t take in just one ruck and play it off it so I think that’s a big learning for us moving forward.”

The Hurricanes, who have just recorded a loss so far this season will be banking on their defense and speed.

Our Fijian Drua will battle the Hurricanes at 2.05 p.m at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.