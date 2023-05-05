Drua home game videos gave us goosebumps: Savea

The Hurricanes are pumped for their first game in Fiji against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Hurricanes open side flanker and captain Ardie Savea says it’ll be hard to contain the Drua’s attack.

He adds they’re also bracing for some hard hits from their opponents.

Savea says they know the Drua’s strength lies in their attacking game.

“They’re the best in the comp..playing footy, our Fijian brothers just love to play. The offloads. They’re hard to tackle. They’re the hardest people to tackle.”

The All Blacks star also says they’ll need to play to their strengths.

Savea says watching videos of the Drua’s previous home games gave them goose bumps because of the passionate Fijian fans.

Apart from trying to win again tomorrow, the Hurricanes will be out to enjoy the atmosphere and the crowd.

The match will start at 2.05pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.