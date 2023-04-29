Drua get the blues in Lautoka

[Source: Fijian Drua/Twitter]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has lost its unbeaten home run this season in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

This after the side went down 30-14 against the former champions, the Blues in Lautoka.

Scrums again were the achilles heel for the home team, as the Blues destroyed the Drua in this facet of play.

The Drua did start well to hold off the visitors but Leon McDonald’s men just upped the ante when needed.

After a good 20 minutes, Blues got the first points through the boot of Beauden Barrett.

Following that Blues center Rieko Ioane got the first try as the lead 10.nil

Harry Plummer nailed a long range penalty as Blues extended their lead to 13-nil.

However the Drua found their rhythm and hit back with a try to Elia Canakaivata following a break from fullback Ilaisa Droasese.

Teti Tela added the extras as Drua trailed 7-13.

Just before half time Cameron Suafoa scored another try for Blues as they lead 20-7 at the break.

In the second half Drua had a good chance to get the first points however silly mistakes that costed them a try.

They were even given a penalty but refused to take a shot a goal but took a tap and go which was well covered by the visitors.

The Blues who remained composed managed to get into the Drua territory and a few minutes later captain Dalton Papalii barged over for another as they went up 27-7.

The Drua didn’t give up as they continued to attack and Canakaivata got his second try in the corner with the conversion nailed by replacement Kemu Valetini.

The home side try to get back in the game but were their own worst enemy.

They lost a few crucial balls and gave away penalties.

Barrett had the last say with a penalty as the Blues won 30-14 to hand the Drua their first home defeat.

The Drua play the Hurricanes in Suva next week.