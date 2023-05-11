Drua focusing on starting well

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua

Having a good start in the remaining Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific matches is more crucial now than ever for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

This is according to head coach Mick Byrne as the Drua looks for its second win on the road.

Byrne says with every team fighting for a spot in the quarter-finals, they can’t afford any slip ups.

“We’ve got to get ourselves ready and be ready to go. Like I said last week, when you get to this stage of the season and you’re playing for a spot in the finals, you have to start well and we are gearing up for that.”

Byrne says they understand the stakes are high and for now they’re focusing only on what they can control.

The Drua is expecting the Western Force to be a physical, dangerous side especially playing at their home ground.

They meet at 9.35pm and you can watch all the action live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.