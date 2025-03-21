Drua focus on smarter play for Force clash

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Fijian Drua Women are fine-tuning their decision-making as they prepare to take on the Western Force.

Head coach Ifereimi Rawaqa emphasized the importance of ball security, stressing that unnecessary risks in attack could prove costly.

The team has been working on identifying the right moments to pass or hold onto possession to maintain control and build pressure.

Beyond execution, the Drua have also been utilizing their bench strength effectively, with impact players shifting momentum in crucial moments.

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women will face the Western Force in Perth this Sunday for round 4 of the 2025 Super W season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

