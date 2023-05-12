Drua expecting physical Force outfit

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne has reminded his men that the Western Force will be physical at home.

The last time the two teams met was in March last year where a late penalty handed the Force a 20-18 win.

Byrne says that may have been water the under the bridge but they have to be ready for anything.

“We know we’re going to be up against a fast and furious team. They play a good brand of rugby as well, we know that their forward pack is physical, they come at you and they’ve got a bit of x-factor at the back.”

Byrne says the Force also has a good record on their home turf, which means they have to be alert the full 80 minutes.

They meet tonight at 9.35 and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.