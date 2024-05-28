Drua confident of getting the job done

The fact that the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua can still get the job done in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific gives them a lot of confidence ahead of their clash with the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday in Lautoka.

Drua coach Mick Byrne says yesterday these next few days are critical for them as the race for the last quarterfinal spot heats up.

Byrne says yesterday was all about recovery but they hit the ground running again today at their base in Nadi.

He adds a good hit out today until Friday can get them back on track after losing to the Highlanders on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Western Force, Crusaders and Moana Pasifika are also in the hunt for a top eight finish but a Drua win over the Rebels will bury all their hopes.

The Waratahs are the only team that’s out of the competition while the Blues, Hurricanes, Brumbies and Chiefs are all set to host the quarterfinals.

The Drua faces Melbourne Rebels at 2:05pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.