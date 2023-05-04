Drua always tough on home turf: Savea

Asafo Aumua (left) and Ardie Savea (right)

Hurricanes openside flanker Ardie Savea says Fiji is his second home, but things will be different when they clash with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Suva during the Shop N Save Super Rugby.

Savea has a special connection to Fiji in terms of holidaying, however the mobile forward says he will need to be ruthless when playing the Drua this weekend in Suva.

Regarded as one of the best openside flankers in world rugby, Savea says they are under no illusions about the task at hand as they know too well the challenge the Drua pose on their home turf.

“Teams have come here and really struggled against the Drua and that’s the testament to them and it will be a good battle.”

Savea says this is also the first time the Hurricanes will be playing in Fiji, and they are aware of a few fans that will be cheering them on which makes the trip special.

Fiji born and Canes back Kini Naholo says they are not taking the Drua team lightly, as the side can create opportunities and score from anywhere.

“Well looking forward to it. I know it’s going to be tough but we will embrace the challenge and see what we can do.”

Naholo, who primarily plays wing, says he is excited about playing in front of families and friends and knows that there will be support.

The Hurricanes sit 3rd with 7 wins and 2 losses from 9 games while the Drua are 11th with 3 wins and 6 losses.

They play at 2.05pm this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium.