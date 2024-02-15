Drua aims to host a quarterfinal

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Skipper Meli Derenalagi asserts that the team has diligently invested the necessary efforts to host a quarterfinal in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Derenalagi and the squad are optimistic about the possibility of this dream coming true this season.

He says achieving the target they set is one of the main priorities for the Drua this season.

“Our preparations have been going really well. We have set some goals and targets to meet during our Super Rugby season. This year we aim to play the quarterfinals on home soil. We have a dream towards that and we have been doing what’s required to get us there and successfully achieve our target.”

The Nadi man adds the squad knows their fans will play a crucial role in achieving this target.

“For our supporters out there, here in Fiji and around the world. We hope and pray for your undying support for your Fijian Drua team throughout the season.”

The Drua and the Rebels will clash tomorrow in their final pre-season match.

They will then take on the Blues in their season opener next Saturday.