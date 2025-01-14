Dolokoto to lead Drua 7s

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Fijian Drua 7s team has unveiled its squad for the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s with Drua and Flying Fijians hooker Mesulame Dolokoto named as captain.

Dolokoto will lead a talented group that boasts a mix of experience, flair and exciting young talent.

Olympic Games silver medalist Ponipate Loganimasi headlines the lineup, bringing valuable international experience to the team.

He is joined by Drua regulars Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Peni Matawalu and Ilaisa Droasese, whose chemistry and skill will bolster the side’s chances.

Adding firepower to the squad is winger Taniela Rakuro, known for his pace and ability to light up the field.

The team also features a promising crop of players from the Fijian U20 Drua Development program, including rising stars Isikeli Rabitu, Isikeli Basiyalo and Aisea Tuisese, all eager to make their mark at this tournament.

The side will be coached by Waisale Serevi and Sam Speight.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks off this Thursday and runs until Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can catch the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE action on FBC Sports.