Doge set for potential debut

Mesake Doge.

Flying Fijians prop Mesake Doge is looking at a potential Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific debut as he has been named in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua match-day squad.

Head coach Mick Byrne has named his match-day 23 in the all-important match against the Waratahs on Saturday.

Doge who is returning to competitive rugby after a long injury break is set to come off the bench.

A change in halves this week sees Peni Matawalu start the match at halfback alongside Caleb Muntz who is at flyhalf.

Taniela Rakuro is on the left wing and partners with the returning Selestino Ravutaumada.

Kalaveti Ravouvou stays at inside centre with Iosefo Masi and Ilaisa Droasese at fullback.

Byrne has retained the starting front row from last week, with Haereiti Hetet at loosehead, Jone Koroiduadua at tighthead and Tevita Ikanivere at hooker.

In the second row, Isoa Nasilasila again partners Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Joseva Tamani starts at blindside flanker with Vilive Miramira on the openside.

Captain Meli Derenalagi will don the number 8 jersey.

The Drua face the Waratahs at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Saturday at 9.45pm.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.