Doge cherishes maiden Eden Park appearance

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prop Mesake Doge says playing the Blues at Eden Park is something that he will cherish for the rest of his life.

The veteran prop says this after the Drua lost to the Blues 5-26 in their first-ever match at the iconic venue during their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal clash over the weekend.

“This is the Holy Grail in New Zealand, but for us to come and play here is such a privilege to be in Eden Park. Growing up, I always see the All Blacks playing here against big teams but to actually play the Blues here on their home turf is something amazing and one we will cherish in our memories forever.”

Meanwhile in the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals this week, the Blues host the Brumbies on Friday at 7:05pm while the Hurricanes take on the Chiefs in Wellington on Saturday at 4:35pm.