Discipline still an issue for Tailevu North

The Tailevu North College Under-18 team will need to work on their discipline when they head north this weekend for the Fiji Secondary School National Deans play-off.

Manager Manasa Kaitabu says there are still rooms for improvement.

He stresses that off-the-field discipline has been a major issue for them.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is a lot of room for improvement needed for this team; we really need to work a lot on our discipline, especially off the field. That is our really major concern right now in team management: we really need to improve the discipline of our players off the field.”

Kaitabu says they have no issue with their on-field discipline, which is a good sign.

Tailevu North College will face All Saints Secondary School this Saturday in the Vodafone Deans play-offs at Subrails Park in Labasa.

In the other U18 playoff match, Marist Brothers High School will face Bua College.

You can watch these games live on FBC Sports.