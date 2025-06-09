Deans race heats up for SGS

[Source: Pitas Picture/ Facebook]

Suva Grammar School principal Iosefo Masivue is looking forward to the school’s Under-18 side building on existing systems as they continue their campaign in the Vodafone Deans Southern Zone competition.

This follows a hard-fought second-round victory, where Grammar overcame a determined CMF College outfit 29-11 at the Grammar grounds over the weekend. The result marks one win from their two matches so far.

Masivue says that despite the win, the team’s performance revealed areas needing improvement, with the players pushed to their limits throughout the match.

Article continues after advertisement

He believes the intensity of the contest served as a timely reality check for the seaside-based school, who will now shift their focus to sharpening key areas ahead of their next outing.

“I’d like to thank the CMF side for giving us a tough battle, maybe unexpected, but they did a good job and we appreciate the good game they gave us over the weekend.”

For Grammar, the result may add points to the table, but the real value lies in the lessons drawn from a match that tested their resolve across all facets of the game.

The side looks forward to round three, which will be held this Saturday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.