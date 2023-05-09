Deans quarters, semis and finals in Suva

The defending champs MBHS.

The Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union’s Vodafone Deans quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be held in Suva this year.

This has been confirmed after a meeting by the FSSRU yesterday.

The national quarterfinals are scheduled to be held on the 12th of August at the HFC Bank Stadium.

A week later, the semifinals will be staged at the same venue.

The finals are confirmed for the 26th of August.

The respective school zone meets are expected to start on May 20th.

This year’s Deans quarters, semis and finals will run simultaneously with rounds eight, nine and 10 of Skipper Cup.