Curtain raiser called off to protect playing surface

The curtain raiser between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Development side and Malolo Rugby ended on an unexpected note this afternoon, with the match called off at halftime to protect the playing surface.

The Drua was leading 19-nil when officials decided to halt proceedings, leaving Malolo ruing a missed second-half fight back.

Malolo assistant coach Joseva Domolailai admits the early finish was disappointing but says the side is thankful to the Drua for the opportunity.

He says while there was clear frustration in the camp after losing valuable game time, the players understand that weather conditions are beyond anyone’s control.

Drua Development squad member Garlen Peace, who did not feature in the match, had high praise for Malolo’s effort and intensity during the opening spell.

The Drua Development side will feature in one more curtain raiser when they head to the football town of Ba next fortnight to face Ba Rugby.

