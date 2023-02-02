Cotter resigns

Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter has resigned just eight months away from the Rugby World Cup.

Cotter tendered his resignation with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

This was announced this afternoon by Fiji Rugby Union Chair Commodore Humphrey Tawake.

The FRU Chair says they’re looking for Cotter’s for replacement and hope to find one as early as this month.

Tawake says they have two options, to advertise for the position or have someone to act in the position.

Cotter was appointed as Flying Fijians coach in January 2020.