Coach Male Eyes Improvements after Spain Loss

The Vodafone Fijiana XV, led by head coach Inoke Male, faced a 26-19 defeat against Spain in their second pool game at the WXV3 tournament in Dubai.

Male expressed his belief that the team had the potential for a stronger performance in this match.

Male attributed their challenges to a difficult first half, particularly with their set pieces. These difficulties had a noticeable impact on the team’s overall gameplay.

“Happen again in the second 40. So that’s why we are pedaling every time and those are forced to give a 50-50 pass when we are in a position.”

In response to this loss, Male and his team are focusing on addressing these weaknesses before their next match.

The Fijiana XV is now preparing for their final pool game against Dubai, scheduled for next Friday.

Their journey in the WXV3 tournament continues, with a determination to learn from their experiences and put forth a stronger performance in their next game.