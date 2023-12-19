Canakaivata enjoying tough offseason

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua loose man Elia Canakaivata.

Grinding out the tough off-season training will ensure better results next year.

This is the attitude that Swire Shipping Fijian Drua loose man Elia Canakaivata is sticking to ahead of the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 7s World Cup winner says the off-season workouts at the team’s base in Nadi have been one of the hardest he has ever encountered but says the players will benefit.

“The offseason right now is really tough and it’s not easy. It’s going good and I’m looking forward to next season.”

Canakaivata says the team has the potential to create more upsets in the competition if they maintain their concentration in games from start to finish.

The hard-running forward adds he enjoys playing flanker and number eight.

The 27-year-old is one of three players in the Drua who can play locks or in the back row just like Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta and Kitione Salawa.

The Drua will take on the Blues in their opening Super Rugby Pacific match on February 24th in Auckland.