Byrne responds to criticism surrounding Momo

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne has addressed concerns that have arisen about Epeli Momo’s performance in the Pacific Nations Cup semi-final last week.

Although Momo is not included in the final matchday squad to face Japan in the final tonight, Byrne defended the young player’s progress and contributions to the team.

Byrne acknowledged that it’s easy for people to criticize team decisions, especially around selections, but he emphasized how far Momo has developed in a short time.

“The people in the rugby world and the people that know, know he is trying his hardest and we have worked hard with him. He has done a great job – he has come back, he joined the Drua last year. We know he is playing on the flank in France reporting back and allowing him to grow himself on the wing.”

Byrne remains confident in Momo’s potential and believes those within the team truly understand the dedication and hard work he has put in.

Despite not playing in the final, Momo’s impact during training and overall preparation has been significant.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will meet Japan at 10.05 tonight.

