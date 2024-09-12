Byrne impressed with team’s fitness

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne has expressed confidence in his squad’s defensive capabilities as they prepare to face the USA in the Pacific Nations Cup semifinal.

Reflecting on their performance against Tonga, where they prevented any second-half points, Byrne commended the team’s resilience and fitness.

He believes these factors have been instrumental in their ability to maintain pressure and close out matches effectively.

“Our fitness is something that’s been very pleasing for us. The ability to play late into the game and also under pressure, being able to continually get around the corner and put pressure on.”

Byrne also noted that the squad is focusing on improving their defensive structure, ensuring they maintain a cohesive approach to put pressure on their opponents as a unit.

Fiji will face USA at 10.05 pm this Saturday and you can watch the LIVE coverage of the match on the FBC Sports channel.