Byrne helps Men combine, thrilled with talent

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head coach Mick Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head coach Mick Byrne is assisting coaches at the World Rugby Pacific Men’s Combine, where 12 out of 24 players will be chosen for the Fijian Drua or Moana Pasifika teams.

The players were selected from the recent Pacific Challenge, which the Fiji Warriors won for the 10th time in May.

Seven Fijian players, along with 11 Samoans and six Tongans, are part in the combine.

“We’re trying to help them understand that we’re not judging them on performance, we’re judging them on how their effort goes and how they would be in a professional environment because they’ve got great talent, we know that.”

Byrne has observed impressive performances on the field and aims to improve the team’s game structure.

The scrimmage on Friday will determine the final selections.