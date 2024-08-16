Byrne confident with strategy

Mesake Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne has expressed confidence in the flexibility of his recently selected 30-member squad, particularly in the decision to include only four locks.

Byrne highlights that the selection allows the team to maintain balance and adaptability, leveraging the skills of players like youngster Mesake Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila.

He explains that this strategic choice was made with careful consideration of the players’ versatility and the team’s overall needs.

“We’ve chosen four locks and opted for one less loose forward because Mesake has proven himself as a solid number six in Super Rugby, and Isoa has experience playing six in international matches.”

Byrne adds that the athleticism of players like Vocevoce and Nasila provides the team with the luxury of making these tactical adjustments, which he believes will benefit the Flying Fijians in upcoming matches.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will march into camp tomorrow and will have less than a week to prepare for their PNC opener against Samoa next Friday at the HFC Bank in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the game on FBC Sports.